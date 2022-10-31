OLOL and Lane Regional Medical Center to share electronic medical records

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lane Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center announced plans to better share electronic medical records.

Hospital leaders have signed off on a formal agreement to share the same electronic medical records delivered through the EPIC platform. According to Our Lady of the Lake, EPIC is one of the nation’s largest electronic medical record software systems.

“Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has worked closely with the incredible team of Lane Regional Medical Center for years to provide the best quality of care for the capital area community,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “As neighbors in proximity and care, our two healthcare systems have collaborated on many projects together and we are proud to continue our work together in ongoing efforts to improve the experience of our patients.”

According to leaders at both hospitals, the goal of the new collaboration is to better improve patient care, patient registration, and financial and billing processes. Patients will be able to better community with doctors, schedule appointments, request prescription refills, and look at appointment summaries.

Hospital leaders said both facilities plan to begin using the shared EPIC platform by 2024.

