No. 15 LSU prepares to host No. 6 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his No. 15 Tigers are getting ready for a big matchup in Tiger Stadium against Nick Saban and his No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

A year ago, LSU was nearly a 30-point underdog in Tuscaloosa but held Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the Alabama offense to just 20 points and barely 300 total yards. The Tide escaped that one with a six-point victory.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed his team’s upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tiger Stadium.

This time around, Alabama is favored by 12 points or so.

As usual, there will be hype, clutter, rat poison, and much more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.