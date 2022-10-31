No. 15 LSU prepares to host No. 6 Alabama
Published: Oct. 31, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his No. 15 Tigers are getting ready for a big matchup in Tiger Stadium against Nick Saban and his No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.
A year ago, LSU was nearly a 30-point underdog in Tuscaloosa but held Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the Alabama offense to just 20 points and barely 300 total yards. The Tide escaped that one with a six-point victory.
This time around, Alabama is favored by 12 points or so.
As usual, there will be hype, clutter, rat poison, and much more.
