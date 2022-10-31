Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 15 LSU prepares to host No. 6 Alabama

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his No. 15 Tigers are getting ready for a big matchup in Tiger Stadium against Nick Saban and his No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

A year ago, LSU was nearly a 30-point underdog in Tuscaloosa but held Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the Alabama offense to just 20 points and barely 300 total yards. The Tide escaped that one with a six-point victory.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed his team’s upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tiger Stadium.

This time around, Alabama is favored by 12 points or so.

As usual, there will be hype, clutter, rat poison, and much more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium (Full Interview)
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan