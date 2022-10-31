Nice weather for Halloween, trending warmer through the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather cooperates today for anything you might have planned on this Halloween. We’ll see some mid and high-level clouds streaming across the area, but no rainfall is expected, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures should be just about perfect for trick-or-treating tonight, falling from the mid 70s at 5 p.m. into the mid 60s by 8 p.m.

Trending Warmer

A mainly dry pattern returns to the area this week with storm systems largely staying well to our north. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out on Tuesday as an upper-air disturbance slides across the region, but with limited moisture in place, rain chances will run less than 20%. Otherwise, high pressure gradually builds in from the east through the week, leading to a warming trend. Highs will reach the 80s by Wednesday and likely stay there into the weekend.

Weekend/LSU Football Outlook

There’s a bit of uncertainty in the weekend forecast as a cold front attempts to approach from the west. But for now, it looks as though rain chances will be limited with its approach, with only isolated showers currently posted for Saturday and Sunday. With that in mind, no major issues are expected for tailgating or the game itself as LSU takes on Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit warm for tailgating, reaching the low to mid 80s, with game temps falling from the upper 70s to upper 60s.

New Tropical Storm in the Caribbean?

The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone #15 this morning. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Lisa in the next day or so as it moves westward through the Caribbean. It should track toward Central America, most likely Belize, later in the week and could become a hurricane before making landfall. It is not expected to be a Gulf of Mexico threat.

