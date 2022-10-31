Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - While traditional trick-or-treating usually involves children going door-to-door to get their candy, some parents say they are looking for a safer alternative this year.

The city of Zachary is one of many agencies organizing “Trunk-or-Treat” events to help ease some of the concerns parents may have.

“You were concerned about them crossing the street, you were always concerned about the house that you would be going to,” said Gigi Robertson. “Is it a safe environment? Here, we can be assured that all of our kids are safe. Everybody’s having a great time.”

Casey Collins, a parent, said trunk-or-treat events have become more appealing for her and her family.

“With so much happening right now, the biggest thing for parents like us is the drugs getting put into the candy,” she said.

People have advised parents to check Halloween candy for years. The Collins family expressed that because of the times, they will be even more diligent when doing so.

“I’m gonna be checking my brother and my nieces’ candy because door knocking, I don’t feel safe about it,” said Alissa Collins. “I feel like they’re adding that stuff into it and my niece eats the candy, and I don’t want her to get it.”

According to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, officers will be on full patrol Halloween night, but parents should still stay vigilant.

“Wear reflective vest or something like that so you can be seen,” said McDavid. “Check the candy after it’s over with to make sure it’s nothing there that might be suspicious. Don’t take homemade food unless you know the people.”

