I-10 East past Highland Rd. closed due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving several vehicles has led to the closure of I-10 East past Highland Road.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the area of Bluff Road, a few miles before the Prairieville exit.
Authorities have not released details on whether there are any injuries related to the crash.
I-10 East is closed past Highland Rd (Mile Marker 170) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 3 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 31, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
