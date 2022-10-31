Facebook
Harsh chemicals source of suspicious odor at Denham Springs post office; 3 people taken to hospital

Denham Springs Post Office
Denham Springs Post Office(Denham Springs Post Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to a hospital following reports of a suspicious smell at the post office in Denham Springs on Monday, Oct. 31, according to authorities.

Sgt. Scott Sterling with the Denham Springs Police Department stated officers found leaking cases of harsh chemicals, but nothing toxic.

Officials ask that residents stay clear of the area to allow first responders to investigate.
Officials ask that residents stay clear of the area to allow first responders to investigate.(Denham Springs Police Department)

Police announced the post office will remain closed until further notice due to the chemical odor.

DSPD said around 6:15 a.m., officers along with the Denham Springs Fire Department, were called to investigate a suspicious smell inside of the post office located on Del Orleans Ave.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat was contacted for assistance.

