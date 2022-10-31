Experts offer safety tips for drivers on Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Advocates are encouraging drivers to practice safety on Halloween night.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration saw a 5% increase in alcohol-related traffic deaths from 2022 to 2021. Baton Rouge police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving say drivers should be smart to avoid even more deaths.

“As long as people make a plan, if they are going to have a good time that involves alcohol or any substance what’s so ever, make a plan ahead of time,” says Sunny House, executive director of MADD.

House says before going out, people should plan out how they are getting to the party and getting home after drinking.

“As you see highway safety puts those signs up on the interstate that say, ‘buzzed driving is drunk driving.’ That is absolutely correct. That’s why we stress the fact that no matter what amount you consume is going to be too much for you to make the decision to ahead and get behind the wheel to drive,” adds House.

If ever in a bind, House says partygoers can split a rideshare with someone or call someone from their contact list who is not drinking to pick them up.

However, even if there are no drinks involved, distracted driving can also lead to consequences.

“We encourage people to you know, put the phone down and anything that may distract you within the car,” says Lt. Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department. “Put it away and really focus, because you never know when a child may dart out in front of you.”

Baton Rouge police say they will be out patrolling on Halloween night. They are encouraging drivers to slow down, pay attention, and avoid getting behind the wheel when drinking.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.