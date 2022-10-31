Denham Springs post office closed due to suspicious odor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The United States Postal Service office in Denham Springs will remain closed until further following reports of a suspicious chemical smell Monday, Oct 31.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, around 6:15 a.m., officers along with the Denham Springs Fire Department were called to investigate a suspicious smell inside of the post office located on Del Orleans Ave.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat was contacted for assistance.

Officials ask that residents stay clear of the area to allow first responders to investigate.

