BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will preview his team’s upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The LSU Tigers are set to go up against the Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Baton Rouge.

Coach Kelly will speak around noon on Monday, Oct. 31.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.