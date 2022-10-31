Facebook
BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies

Hannah (left) and Finley (right)
Hannah (left) and Finley (right)(Baton Rouge General)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween.

According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces.

Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik welcomed their baby named Hannah into the world moments later at 1:53 p.m. She weighed six pounds and 11 ounces.

The Baton Rouge General said both newborns and their parents are doing well.

