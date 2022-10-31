BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween.
According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces.
Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik welcomed their baby named Hannah into the world moments later at 1:53 p.m. She weighed six pounds and 11 ounces.
The Baton Rouge General said both newborns and their parents are doing well.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.