Bogalusa High gets home game back after successful appeal to LHSAA

BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, following a successful appeal to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, officials announced Monday (Oct. 31).

The Nov. 4 game had been ordered to a neutral site following a vote of district principals concerned about safety in Bogalusa, where an unaffiliated 15-year-old was fatally shot outside the stadium while the Lumberjacks were playing their homecoming game on Oct. 14.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.