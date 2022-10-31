Facebook
Bogalusa High gets home game back after successful appeal to LHSAA

Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner and Mayor Wendy Perrette successfully appealed...
Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner and Mayor Wendy Perrette successfully appealed the LHSAA's order to relocate Bogalusa High's final regular season home game on Nov. 4(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, following a successful appeal to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, officials announced Monday (Oct. 31).

The Nov. 4 game had been ordered to a neutral site following a vote of district principals concerned about safety in Bogalusa, where an unaffiliated 15-year-old was fatally shot outside the stadium while the Lumberjacks were playing their homecoming game on Oct. 14.

This is a developing story.

