Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bird flu case confirmed in southwest Louisiana, officials say

(WSAW)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A case of bird flu, also known as H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, has been confirmed in southwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

While officials said the virus poses a low risk to public health, the CDC urges you to be aware of the dangers.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported the bird flu case was discovered in hunter-harvest blue-winged teal. The virus has also been detected in wild birds and domestic poultry in 49 states.

Officials said they routinely investigate reports of sick or dead birds. Many of the birds do not show clinical signs, officials added.

According to experts, people who work with poultry and wild birds should get a flu vaccine. Receiving the shot lowers the opportunity for genetic changes in avian influenza, which may make the virus more likely to infect humans.

RELATED LINKS
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving

The below safety guidelines were also released for hunters and others who handle wildlife:

  • Do not handle or eat sick game.
  • Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
  • Wear rubber or disposable nitrile gloves while handling and cleaning game.
  • When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that were exposed to game with hot soapy water and a 10% bleach solution.
  • Do not eat, drink or consume tobacco products while handling animals.
  • All game should be cooked thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 165° F.
  • Avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.
  • Hunters should not feed organs, viscera, or carcasses to retrievers or leave carcasses to be consumed by other wildlife.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 31
Treat of a Halloween forecast as warming trend begins
Trick-or-treating events for the whole family in and around Baton Rouge
Your guide to Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat dates and times
Three people were taken to a hospital following reports of a suspicious smell at the post...
Harsh chemicals source of suspicious odor at Denham Springs post office; 3 people taken to hospital
Trick or treating events in BR and surrounding areas
Check out these Halloween events in BR and surrounding areas