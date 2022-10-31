Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) – Auburn has fired head football coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons.

Auburn University said President Christopher Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program.

The decision to fire Harsin comes after the Tiger’s loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Harsin was named Auburn’s 28th head coach in December 2020 after Auburn fired Gus Malzahn. Before coming to the Plains, Harsin spent seven seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Boise State, where he compiled a record of 69-19 while winning three Mountain West Conference titles.

During his time on the Plains, Harsin compiled a 9-12 record including a 4-9 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Harsin finished his first season with a 6-7 record.

At the end of the 2021 season, there were multiple coaching staff changes and numerous players entered the transfer portal. Harsin told ESPN in February that he’s committed to Auburn and isn’t “planning on going anywhere.”

After completing a university-directed inquiry into the program in February, Auburn decided to keep Harsin.

Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach.

ESPN reports that Harsin is owed 70% of his remaining contract value if Auburn fires him without cause prior to the end of the deal. That equates to just over $15 million if he’s fired in the middle of the season.

