Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say

LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.
LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport is being cleared after four workers were sickened Monday morning.

One person has been taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

Carbon dioxide was released in a utility room about 200 feet from the Terminal 8 baggage area, the fire department said in a news release.

Passengers were taken from Terminal 8 as a precautionary measure.

“A popping sound was heard, and the apparent release of carbon dioxide vapor took place,” LAFD said. Three of the workers were treated at scene for minor complaints.

The fourth worker, as a male in his 50′s, was found pulseless and non-breathing inside the utility room, and was treated by LAFD paramedics.

His condition was updated from grave to critical when he arrived at the hospital.

Only trace amounts of carbon dioxide remain within the utility room, and LAFD responders said they are using “portable fans to further ventilate the immediate area to outside air.”

Passengers were told to monitor the airport’s social media for flight updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman...
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls