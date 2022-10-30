Woman arrested following shooting on Candlewood Avenue, authorities say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested and charged following a shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, according to arrest documents.

The documents show that Shalita Hunter, 50, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Hunter is accused of shooting someone following a fight inside a home on Candlewood Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the arrest documents. They show Hunter allegedly fired her weapon twice and hit the victim in both of his calves. The documents say the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

According to the arrest documents, the victim tried to leave the scene in a vehicle but was blocked by Hunter’s vehicle.

Deputies found one shell casing between the home and a vehicle and another shell casing on the opposite side of the vehicle, according to the arrest documents.

Hunter was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to the arrest documents.

