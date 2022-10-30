Facebook
Tulane moves up four spots in AP Top-25 rankings

Tulane is 7-1 on the season.
Tulane is 7-1 on the season.(PARKER_WATERS | Parker Waters / Tulane)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (7-1) didn’t even play a down of football this weekend, but they moved up in the AP Top-25 rankings. The Wave moved up four spots to No. 19.

Tulane is also in sole possession of first place in the AAC with a 4-0 record after UCF beat Cincinnati.

The Green Wave travel to Tulsa next weekend for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

