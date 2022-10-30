Sunday, Halloween, and the extended forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday is starting out with areas of dense fog, which should be gone by mid-morning, if not sooner. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today with a light breeze and highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 30 (wafb)

There is no rain expected today or tonight, and Halloween Monday looks nice too.

In fact, the trick or treat forecast is in good shape, with evening temperatures running in the low 70s down to upper 60s, which means the kiddos most likely won’t need a jacket over their costumes. A brief digression to the tropical Atlantic, as we’re getting ready to finally wrap up the hurricane season.

There is a wave that now has a high chance of tropical development, and could become the next named storm, which would be Lisa. This storm is not expect to get into the open waters of the Gulf. The ten-day forecast looks mainly dry, not much rain, just a few small chances late Tuesday into Wednesday.

