Restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs restaurant is temporarily closing its doors after catching fire overnight Friday, Oct. 29.

P-Beau’s caught fire late in the middle of the night, the restaurant’s management announced Saturday.

According to management, the Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the restaurant on Bass Pro Boulevard and put it out as quickly as possible.

No one was injured in the fire, which happened after the restaurant had closed, management confirmed.

“We will continue to work with our local officials, insurance, and support providers to assess our next steps as we are committed to reopening P-Beau’s as soon as possible,” they wrote.

Management will reportedly relocate the workers to other concepts, they added.

