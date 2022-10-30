Report: Saints have not ruled out possibility of trading Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources say that the Saints have not totally ruled out the possibility of trading starting running back Alvin Kamara, but a team trying to land one of the most explosive offensive players in the league will likely have to pay a lofty price.

In a report on trade rumors leading up to the current deadline, Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said that Kamara could be on the move if a trade partner is willing to give up, at minimum, a package similar to what the Panthers got for running back Christian McCaffery.

With the NFL’s trade deadline looming on Tuesday, let’s take a look at the biggest names who could be dealt, the big names who won’t go anywhere and who is buying or selling.



Our lengthy primer with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/E8OfJAxWMb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

San Francisco was able to land McCaffery after giving up multiple draft picks, including a second, third, and fourth-round pick in the 2023 season plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.

With a 2-5 record before Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders (Oct. 30), the Saints are still only one game out of first place in the NFC South Division. However, a possible trade with Kamara before the deadline would indicate a direction toward building for the future. The Saints are without a first-round pick in 2023 after trading that pick to the Eagles for an extra first in 2022.

With the Saints moving on from Jameis Winston to Andy Dalton midseason at quarterback, they are in search of a franchise cornerstone for the future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.