Parents advised to consider safety of kids while trick-or-treating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Captial Region Crime Stoppers are advising parents to consider the safety of their children while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

According to authorities, kids are more than twice as likely to be killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day. Authorities added that low nighttime lighting often contributes to deadly incidents.

The Capital Region Crime Stoppers offered the below tips for parents to keep kids safe:

Have a responsible adult accompany young children on neighborhood rounds.

If older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you.

Agree on a specific time that children should return home.

Teach children to never enter a stranger’s home or car.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas while sticking with friends.

Teach children not to eat any treats until they return home.

