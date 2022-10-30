LSU museum hosting family-friendly Halloween
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Rural Life Museum is inviting the public to attend a family-friendly Halloween event.
“Haints, Haunts, and Halloween” is taking place between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 30.
Organizers say the event will provide storytelling, cake walks, games, trick-or-treating, and more on the museum grounds.
Tickets are $6 for kids ages 4-12 and $12 for people ages 12 and older. Kids below the age of three can get in for free.
