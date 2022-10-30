Facebook
LSU falls to Ole Miss in SEC Soccer Tournament; 3 players ejected for fighting

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WAFB) - Violence ruined an SEC Soccer Tournament match between LSU and Ole Miss on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Pensacola, Fla. before the Rebels pulled out the victory on penalty kicks.

The Tigers fell 3-0.

Ole Miss player Ramsey Davis, along with LSU’s Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel, were given red cards and ejected from the match for fighting.

Davis and Gordon were the first to get tangled and then began exchanging punches. After the two were separated, Noel then pursued Davis and attacked her.

The three ejected players will be suspended for at least one game, and for LSU, that means the NCAA Tournament.

