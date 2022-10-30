LSP: One killed in Iberville Parish crash

MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to authorities, Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, was killed in the crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. They say the crash happened just before 12 a.m.

Davis’ vehicle was headed north on LA 77 when it ran off the road to the right and flipped over, authorities say.

Louisiana State Police say that Davis did not have on a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. A second person in the vehicle was also unrestrained but suffered minor injuries, police say.

Investigators say they are still working to confirm who was driving at the time of the crash.

