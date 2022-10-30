Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

First responders face off in Ball for the Cause basketball tournament

The inaugural Ball for the Cause basketball tournament was played at St. Michael High School. EMS faced the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several first responders took a break from saving lives to play in a basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The inaugural Ball for the Cause basketball tournament was played at St. Michael High School.

EMS faced the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

All of the money raised from the tournament will go towards college scholarships.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

A man was fatally shot in a Hammond neighborhood Sunday (Oct. 30), after allegedly firing a...
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
Weather Graphic on Sunday, Oct. 30
Halloween forecast is quite the treat
First responders face off in Ball for the Cause basketball tournament
Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern...
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game