First responders face off in Ball for the Cause basketball tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several first responders took a break from saving lives to play in a basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The inaugural Ball for the Cause basketball tournament was played at St. Michael High School.

EMS faced the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

All of the money raised from the tournament will go towards college scholarships.

