Community gathers for Walk to Defeat ALS

An event in Baton Rouge brought together many families who are waiting for a cure for ALS—a disease that affects thousands of households across the country.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite the rain, many people packed the Pennington Biomedical Research Center to help out a good cause.

“ALS doesn’t stop so neither do we, a little rain ain’t gonna slow us down,” said Sherrie Hanneman with the ALS Association.

Folks brought out their tents, umbrellas, and walking shoes hoping to finally defeat ALS.

A progressive nervous system disease that challenges a person’s muscles and impacts their physical function.

“It’s a lil trying but you just deal with it, do what you gotta do, overcome,” said Anthony Scott, an ALS patient.

Anthony Scott was diagnosed with ALS back in 2011. He and his family make it to each walk every year to ensure that no one has to fight alone.

“My family and my friends, they come out and support me every year. We always have a lot of people that come out to the walk and support throughout the year, and yeah nobody fights alone,” said Scott.

The funds raised will allow the association to assist patients with resources and future research initiatives.

“We’re finally making such progress,” said Hanneman.

Right now, ALS does not have a cure. A spokesperson for the local ALS Association says they are getting closer to finding that relief.

“It is making an impact and we are closer now, we have new drugs, we have new therapy, we have things in the pipeline,” said Hanneman.

Local chapters are hoping to continue their research, so they can meet their goal of making ALS a livable disease by 2030.

“Maybe one day we’ll find a cure,” said Scott.

