Alvin Kamara powers the Saints to a victory over the Raiders

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara entered today’s contest against the Raiders with zero touchdowns on the season. He left the Dome floor with three TD’s in a Saints win over the Raiders, 24-0.

Kamara scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, 16-yard touchdown reception, and a 36-yard TD reception. Kamara rushed for 62 yards and had 96 yards receiving.

Andy Dalton went 22-of-30 passing, 229 yards, with two TD passes to Kamara. Dalton got the start at quarterback over a healthy Jameis Winston.

The triumph over Las Vegas ended a two-game losing streak for New Orleans. The Saints improve their record to 3-5 on the season.

The Black and Gold hosts the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night on FOX 8. The pregame show starts at 5:30 with Tailgate.

