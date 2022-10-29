Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

Fans of both Southern and Jackson State are excited about the teams being featured for ESPN College GameDay.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi.

In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law enforcement agencies said ESPN’s College GameDay will also create potential logistical issues. Officials estimate as many as 80,000 people could be in the area to see the live broadcast and take in pregame festivities. The show begins at 8 a.m.

RELATED STORY: ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast in Jackson for SU vs. Jackson State matchup

“Anytime you’re dealing with these types of events, manpower is crucial,” said Mississippi Capitol Police Chief Bo Lukey. “We do try to do our best on every game to make sure that the inside is secure the best it can be, make sure that we’re there. Our presence is there to make sure traffic is flowing.”

Officials are also expecting heavy traffic in the hours before, during, and after kickoff. Officers from the JSU Police Department, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, and more will help with traffic control.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90
Southern Jaguars
ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast in Jackson for SU vs. Jackson State matchup
Southern and Jackson State will face each other in a SWAC clash on Saturday, Oct. 29. ESPN's...
Southern faces Jackson St. in showdown for supremacy in SWAC