Shooting in Central sends 1 to hospital, officials say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Central on Friday, Oct. 28, according to emergency responders.

They said they were called to Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs Road in Central a little before 7:45 p.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No other details were available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.