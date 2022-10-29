Facebook
Shooting in Central sends 1 to hospital, officials say

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Central.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Central on Friday, Oct. 28, according to emergency responders.

They said they were called to Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs Road in Central a little before 7:45 p.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No other details were available.

