One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

They added that one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

