Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

They added that one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

A shooting outside a bank in Central sent one person to the hospital on Oct. 28, 2022.
Victim in deadly shooting outside bank in Central identified
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
Southern Jaguars
Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street