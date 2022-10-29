Not much of a storm threat Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Saturday morning, it looks like the severe weather threat is waning as the models have backed off with the intensity and duration of showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 29 (wafb)

We still have a 70% chance of showers and storms this morning, the timing of the cold front looks to be around mid-morning, ending by early afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 29 (wafb)

Rain amounts also look unimpressive, as they once showed the possibility of an inch, now only showing a quarter of an inch. Even the SPC has moved the severe weather outlook threat area farther east of Baton Rouge. We are no longer in the level two slight category, but now in the level one marginal category. The primary threat is damaging winds, but it is a minimal threat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 29 (wafb)

We will have a gradual clearing this afternoon with breezy and partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 29 (wafb)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-50s. Sunday and Monday will be dry, looking good for Halloween.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 29 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.