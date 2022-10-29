Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Law enforcement participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(KLTV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Baton Rouge area are taking part in the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The public can drop off any unwanted prescription drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway or at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office location on Burbank Drive. Click here to find a drop-off location near you.

According to officials, the initiative aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Officials added that drugs too often find their way into the wrong hands.

Last October, officials with the DEA said they were able to collect and destroy 372 tons of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 29
Not much of a storm threat Saturday
Fans of both Southern and Jackson State are excited about the teams being featured for ESPN...
Southern and Jackson St. fans get ready for big matchup for ESPN College GameDay