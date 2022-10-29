Law enforcement participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Baton Rouge area are taking part in the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The public can drop off any unwanted prescription drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway or at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office location on Burbank Drive. Click here to find a drop-off location near you.

According to officials, the initiative aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Officials added that drugs too often find their way into the wrong hands.

Last October, officials with the DEA said they were able to collect and destroy 372 tons of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

