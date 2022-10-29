Facebook
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair delays Saturday, Oct. 29 opening due to rain

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back!
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have decided to delay the opening of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Officials say the fair will open its doors at 1 p.m. instead of at noon due to the rainy weather forecast.

General admission tickets for the 2022 fair are $5 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The ticket price is $10 for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Click here for more on tickets.

The entire event has made a move from its regular location at the Fairgrounds off Airline Highway to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish.

