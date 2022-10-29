Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDELL, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) – Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies had been investigating the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage for over a year. They said the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.

Investigators said they found an underground bunker while they searched the storage facility.

Caption

The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside.

Deputies said they found 36 guns, a pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, a half-ounce of psychedelic mushrooms and 200 pill capsules.

Investigators also said they found $240,000 in cash and $700,000 worth of gold and silver. The duo were using the stolen electricity to power the bunker, deputies said.

The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal...
The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.(MCSO)

The mother and son were taken into custody and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

The Saint Louis Zoo announced the birth of a Francois’ langur.
Zoo welcomes its first baby Francois’ langur
Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner said she is appealing the LHSAA's order to...
Bogalusa High might be allowed to host playoff game, as officials appeal LHSAA’s relocation order for home finale
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
A shooting outside a bank in Central sent one person to the hospital on Oct. 28, 2022.
Shooting outside bank in Central sends 1 to hospital
Alleged Pelosi attacker posted conspiracy theories