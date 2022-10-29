Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say

One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials...
One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials confirmed.(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials confirmed.

One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials...
One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials confirmed.(WAFB)

According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province.

According to officials, emergency responders took one person, who was inside the building, to the hospital.

The person suffered “very minor” injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair delays Saturday, Oct. 29 opening due to rain
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
Police Lights
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
A shooting outside a bank in Central sent one person to the hospital on Oct. 28, 2022.
Victim in deadly drive-by shooting outside bank in Central identified