Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials confirmed.

According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province.

According to officials, emergency responders took one person, who was inside the building, to the hospital.

The person suffered “very minor” injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

