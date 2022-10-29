Facebook
BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Oct. 28.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Taft Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

According to police, a male victim was located at a separate location with a gunshot wound. They added that he was taken to a hospital to get treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

