BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Oct. 28.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Taft Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

According to police, a male victim was located at a separate location with a gunshot wound. They added that he was taken to a hospital to get treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

