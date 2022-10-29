Facebook
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County.(ky3)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge.

Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas.

Rangers believe Smith began his hike on Thursday, Oct. 27, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. They added his vehicle was located at the trailhead.

If you have seen Smith or have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to get in touch with Buffalo National River’s Emergency Dispatch personnel at 888-692-1162.

