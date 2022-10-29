2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season of high school football is drawing to a close but it’s not over yet, so teams still have a chance to make a playoff push.
THURSDAY:
Kentwood - 33
Southern Lab - 26
Dutchtown - 17
Denham Springs - 21
Broadmoor - 8
West Feliciana - 55
Madison Prep - 48
Glen Oaks - 12
Collegiate BR - 0
U-High - 48
Northeast - 0
Capitol - 50
Amite - 26
Sterlington - 20
Central Private - 38
Ascension Christian - 27
Morgan City - 0
Lutcher - 72
Franklinton - 35
Loranger - 14
South Terrebonne - 49
H.L. Bourgeois - 12
Ellender - 48
South Lafourche - 32
Assumption - 39
Vandebilt Catholic - 27
Bogalusa - 56
Pine - 15
FRIDAY:
Scotlandville - 0
Catholic - 38
Zachary - 62
Liberty - 12
Central - 22
Woodlawn - 41
Berwick - 47
St. James - 61
Parkview Baptist - 37
Port Allen - 0
East Ascension - 16
Live Oak - 0
Plaquemine - 52
Ferriday - 14
Belaire - 0
McKinley - 41
Episcopal - 46
East Feliciana - 26
Dunham - 41
Baker - 6
Mandeville - 35
Hammond - 34
St. Amant - 7
Walker - 35
White Castle - 12
Ascension Catholic - 54
Jewel Sumner - 20
Albany - 23
Brusly - 48
Tara - 0
St. Michael - 29
Istrouma - 6
Destrehan - 48
East St. John - 7
St. Charles - 35
Country Day - 14
Livonia - 13
Cecilia - 42
E.D. White - 24
Sam Houston - 14
Catholic-PC - 44
North Central - 0
East Iberville - 16
St. John - 18
Thrive Academy - 0
Slaughter Community Charter - 51
Independence - 52
St. Thomas Aquinas - 44
St. Helena - 7
Northlake Christian - 10
Springfield - 14
Pope John Paul II - 49
Donaldsonville - 20
Patterson - 49
Riverside - 56
Varnado - 0
South Plaquemines - 56
Mentorship Academy - 26
Hanson Memorial - 63
Beau Chene - 22
Central Catholic - 7
Vermilion Catholic - 44
Covenant Christian - 0
Jeanerette - 22
Ponchatoula - 7
St. Paul’s - 17
Crescent City - 0
West St. John - 64
Franklin - 2
West St. Mary - 0
Terrebonne - 28
Thibodaux - 47
SATURDAY:
Houma Christian
Thomas Jefferson
MAIS PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A
#4 Wilkinson County Christian
BYE
#5 Riverdale Academy - 18
#12 Sharkey-Issaquena - 0
CLASS 3A
#3 Centreville
BYE
CLASS 4A
#7 Carroll Academy - 28
#10 Bowling Green - 14
CLASS 5A
#8 Pillow Academy - 31
#9 Silliman - 28
#5 Oak Forest - 35
#12 Bayou Academy - 6
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.