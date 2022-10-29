2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 9

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season of high school football is drawing to a close but it’s not over yet, so teams still have a chance to make a playoff push.

THURSDAY:

Kentwood - 33

Southern Lab - 26

Dutchtown - 17

Denham Springs - 21

Broadmoor - 8

West Feliciana - 55

Madison Prep - 48

Glen Oaks - 12

Collegiate BR - 0

U-High - 48

Northeast - 0

Capitol - 50

Amite - 26

Sterlington - 20

Central Private - 38

Ascension Christian - 27

Morgan City - 0

Lutcher - 72

Franklinton - 35

Loranger - 14

South Terrebonne - 49

H.L. Bourgeois - 12

Ellender - 48

South Lafourche - 32

Assumption - 39

Vandebilt Catholic - 27

Bogalusa - 56

Pine - 15

FRIDAY:

Scotlandville - 0

Catholic - 38

Zachary - 62

Liberty - 12

Central - 22

Woodlawn - 41

Berwick - 47

St. James - 61

Parkview Baptist - 37

Port Allen - 0

East Ascension - 16

Live Oak - 0

Plaquemine - 52

Ferriday - 14

Belaire - 0

McKinley - 41

Episcopal - 46

East Feliciana - 26

Dunham - 41

Baker - 6

Mandeville - 35

Hammond - 34

St. Amant - 7

Walker - 35

White Castle - 12

Ascension Catholic - 54

Jewel Sumner - 20

Albany - 23

Brusly - 48

Tara - 0

St. Michael - 29

Istrouma - 6

Destrehan - 48

East St. John - 7

St. Charles - 35

Country Day - 14

Livonia - 13

Cecilia - 42

E.D. White - 24

Sam Houston - 14

Catholic-PC - 44

North Central - 0

East Iberville - 16

St. John - 18

Thrive Academy - 0

Slaughter Community Charter - 51

Independence - 52

St. Thomas Aquinas - 44

St. Helena - 7

Northlake Christian - 10

Springfield - 14

Pope John Paul II - 49

Donaldsonville - 20

Patterson - 49

Riverside - 56

Varnado - 0

South Plaquemines - 56

Mentorship Academy - 26

Hanson Memorial - 63

Beau Chene - 22

Central Catholic - 7

Vermilion Catholic - 44

Covenant Christian - 0

Jeanerette - 22

Ponchatoula - 7

St. Paul’s - 17

Crescent City - 0

West St. John - 64

Franklin - 2

West St. Mary - 0

Terrebonne - 28

Thibodaux - 47

SATURDAY:

Houma Christian

Thomas Jefferson

MAIS PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

#4 Wilkinson County Christian

BYE

#5 Riverdale Academy - 18

#12 Sharkey-Issaquena - 0

CLASS 3A

#3 Centreville

BYE

CLASS 4A

#7 Carroll Academy - 28

#10 Bowling Green - 14

CLASS 5A

#8 Pillow Academy - 31

#9 Silliman - 28

#5 Oak Forest - 35

#12 Bayou Academy - 6

