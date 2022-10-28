Survivor shares truth about sex trafficking at LSU Law Center symposium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The governor’s wife, First Lady Donna Edwards, joined a panel of legal professionals and survivors for a symposium on sex trafficking at the LSU Law Center on Friday evening, Oct. 28.

Their goal was to improve criminal justice response to victims of sex trafficking. It’s almost never easy to talk about, but often times those can be the most important conversations.

“We’re traumatized through trafficking. Many of us are on drugs, we get put on drugs, and we have to deal with the trauma,” said Christina Young, a survivor of sex trafficking.

Young found herself being sold on the streets shortly after graduating high school. She put that life behind her in 2012. Now 10 years later, she’s doing all she can to prevent others from becoming victims and to educate future lawmakers about the reality behind the horrific business of being sold for sex.

“I prostituted myself for drugs and while I was out there…I didn’t know that I was being trafficked, that people were making money off of me,” Christina added.

As part of her human trafficking initiative, First Lady Donna Edwards wanted to speak to law students and leave with them the sobering truths behind what most victims experience.

“We’re doing a better job in educating out law enforcement to ask the right questions. So, when they interview or come through a bust or talking to a young person, they realize after the questioning that they’re not a prostitute but a victim…that they’re not a juvenile delinquent, but a victim,” said Edwards.

Other legal scholars in attendance today talked about the resources the state currently offers and what more can be done.

“We are asking somebody to describe what happened to them…and how do you do it in a way that’s dignified, is respectful, but also working within the constraints of the legal system,” said Ana Vallejo, co-director of VIDA Legal Assistance.

As a survivor, Christina says no matter how deeply you find yourself involved with sex trafficking there are ways to escape.

“Some of us are afraid to try to get out because they could get murdered, or their families could get murdered. There are many reasons why some of us don’t get out, but there is a way out,” Christina continued.

Christiana says moving forward, she plans to continue to try and spread as much awareness around this issue as she can.

