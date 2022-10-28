Storms likely by early Saturday, some possibly strong

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will roll into the area today, but the chance for any appreciable rainfall should be fairly low through the daylight hours. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for most, with just a slight chance of light showers into the afternoon.

By tonight, rain chances will start to slowly climb, but it still looks as though any rain before midnight will largely be on the light side. So I’m optimistic that we’ll get Live After Five and high school football games in without major issues.

Saturday Storms

An approaching cold front and associated area of low pressure will deliver widespread showers and t-storms by Saturday morning.

The threat for some strong to severe storms has increased a bit, with most of our area now under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The primary threat window looks to be from around daybreak on Saturday through early afternoon.

In terms of rain amounts, model guidance continues to show a pretty big range, but I like what is shown in the latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center. That outlook suggests average rain totals ranging from 0.50″ to 1.25″ for most of our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

Halloween Outlook

We’ll be in and out of clouds for a number of days in the wake of Saturday’s front, including on Halloween. However, we still expect Monday to remain dry. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 70s, with trick-or-treat temperatures going from the low 70s at 5 p.m. into the low 60s by 8 p.m.

