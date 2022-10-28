Facebook
SMART LIVING: Going nuts for nuts

(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Joe Rehmet and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Doctors are offering tips for people who enjoy eating nuts.

The American Heart Association recommends eating four handfuls, or one and a half ounces, of unsalted nuts per week. In fact, the FDA says eating that amount every day may reduce the risk of heart disease.

Which nut is actually the healthiest?

A study out of the Mayo Clinic says one ounce of almonds is packed with 15 grams of healthy fat as well as six grams of carbs. They’re loaded with vitamin E. It fights inflammation and helps with vision and cognitive decline.

A one-ounce serving of cashews has 12 grams of healthy fat and five grams of protein. Cashews are great for bone health and have large amounts of vitamin K and magnesium. If you’re looking to go low-carb, cashews may not be the best option.

What about peanuts? A one-ounce serving of peanuts is filled with seven grams of protein, is low in carbs, and has 13 and a half grams of healthy fats. Peanuts are not only a great source of protein, but they are also high in folate, which helps fetal development. Peanuts are also a great source of heart health.

Go ahead and have some walnuts. Research has suggested that walnuts may help heart arrhythmias. A Spanish study suggested that walnuts were as effective as olive oil at reducing inflammation and oxidation in the arteries after eating a fatty meal.

