Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

School bus overturns in East Baton Rouge Parish crash

A school bus overturned in a crash in East Baton Rouge Parish on Oct. 28, 2022.
A school bus overturned in a crash in East Baton Rouge Parish on Oct. 28, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said they were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned school bus in East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday, Oct. 28.

It happened on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Hudson Road in Port Hudson around 5 p.m.

First responders said they are taking four people, two adults and two children, to the hospital for treatment. They did not yet know the extent of the injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

More information will be released once it’s available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

The governor’s wife, First Lady Donna Edwards, joined a panel of legal professionals and...
Survivor shares truth about sex trafficking at LSU Law Center symposium
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the man pictured robbed the Regions Bank on...
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
Blood Drive
Blood donors needed as numbers decrease
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday (Oct. 28) repaid the City of New Orleans for nearly $29,000 in...
Mayor Cantrell repays city nearly $29,000 in travel upgrade expenses