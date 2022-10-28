Facebook
Saints host Raiders on WAFB

Saints vs Raiders
Saints vs Raiders(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints return to the Caesars Superdome to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game can be seen on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

  • COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)
  • AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)
  • DIRECTV - 9
  • DISH - 9
  • EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)
  • OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1
  • STREAMING - Paramount+

The Saints are 2-5 on the season, while the Raiders are 2-4.

