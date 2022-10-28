Saints host Raiders on WAFB

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints return to the Caesars Superdome to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game can be seen on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)

AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)

DIRECTV - 9

DISH - 9

EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)

OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1

STREAMING - Paramount+

The Saints are 2-5 on the season, while the Raiders are 2-4.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.