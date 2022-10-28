Facebook
Person hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Drive overnight

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro while trying to cross the road.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal accident overnight.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive, near the intersection of Brightside Drive and W. Lee Drive.

Police say a person was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro while trying to cross the road.

The individual taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police added.

