Man wanted for burglary, other charges turns himself in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man who was wanted on multiple charges turned himself in.

Jyvontai Robertson,19, was wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Authorities report Robertson turned himself in to BRPD detectives on Thursday (Oct. 27) night.

Robertson was described as 6′0″ tall, weighing 189 lbs., with black hair and black eyes, according to detectives.

