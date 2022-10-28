Facebook
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the man pictured robbed the Regions Bank on...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the man pictured robbed the Regions Bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge on Oct. 28, 2022.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28.

Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m.

According to EBRSO, the robber approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. Investigators said he ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call EBRSO at 389-500 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-7867.

