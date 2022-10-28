Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28.

Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m.

According to EBRSO, the robber approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. Investigators said he ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call EBRSO at 389-500 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-7867.

