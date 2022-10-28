Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses

GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish family’s worst nightmare was realized Thursday (Oct. 27), when a 15-year-old daughter was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.

“The family members saw her face down in the bed, and she had been deceased for some time,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said.

Family members identified the girl as 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. The sheriff’s office said it believes the South Lafourche High School student died of a drug overdose, one of two to which authorities responded in the community early Thursday morning.

Deputies and EMTs managed to save a 16-year-old classmate of Poindexter’s with two doses of Narcan administered around 4:30 a.m., after his family noticed symptoms of an overdose at their home.

The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Blayne Terrebonne was arrested Thursday afternoon, on allegations that he sold or provided the illegal narcotics to the two stricken teens.

“The whole school system is going to be affected by this,” Webre said. “The young female that died is a student. The young man that nearly died but was revived is a student. The young man that we arrested, Blayne Terrebonne, is a former student. So, it’s going to really dramatically impact the South Lafourche community.”

Blayne Terrebonne, 18, was booked with distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, after Lafourche Parish authorities said he sold or provided the narcotics that resulted in two student overdoses and one death early Thursday (Oct. 27). (Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

While the investigation is still in its early stages, law enforcement officials said they expect more people will face charges alongside Terrebonne.

“We anticipate additional people connected to Terrebonne, either as an associate or as a friend,” Webre said. “They can be charged directly or indirectly.”

The sheriff said Lafourche Parish has not been immune to rising drug issues plaguing communities across the nation. Webre said he’s seeing an uptick among the parish’s youth and other demographics.

“Our officers carry Narcan, and they have been carrying Narcan now for several years,” he said. “We probably revive one or two people a week using Narcan, but we don’t get them all.”

In order to prevent another tragedy, officials pleaded for families to be more vigilant around young people.

“If you need to look into those desk drawers or check those phones or iPads then do that,” Webre said. “They’re going to be upset. They’re not going to be happy about it. But maybe you won’t have to burry a child for doing something that would alert you to a potential problem.”

The sheriff said Terrebonne could face additional charges after Poindexter’s toxicology report and the investigation are completed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.