JACQUES TALK: Marcus Spears

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN personality Marcus Spears gave his early thoughts on LSU vs Alabama and much more during a recent interview.

Spears played at Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge before having a tremendous college career at LSU from 2001-04 under former Tiger head coach Nick Saban.

Spears played a vital role in LSU’s 2003 national championship team, including an interception returned for a touchdown in the BCS title game against Oklahoma.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.