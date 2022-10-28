JACQUES TALK: Marcus Spears
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN personality Marcus Spears gave his early thoughts on LSU vs Alabama and much more during a recent interview.
Spears played at Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge before having a tremendous college career at LSU from 2001-04 under former Tiger head coach Nick Saban.
Spears played a vital role in LSU’s 2003 national championship team, including an interception returned for a touchdown in the BCS title game against Oklahoma.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.