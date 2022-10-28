Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Marcus Spears

ESPN personality Marcus Spears gave his early thoughts on LSU vs Alabama and much more during a recent interview.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN personality Marcus Spears gave his early thoughts on LSU vs Alabama and much more during a recent interview.

Spears played at Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge before having a tremendous college career at LSU from 2001-04 under former Tiger head coach Nick Saban.

Spears played a vital role in LSU’s 2003 national championship team, including an interception returned for a touchdown in the BCS title game against Oklahoma.

