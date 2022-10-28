Facebook
FDA warns of fraudulent COVID-19 products

FDA is actively monitoring for any firms marketing products with fraudulent COVID-19 prevention and treatment claims.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The following information is from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - FDA recently issued two warnings letters jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to companies selling unapproved and misbranded products as drugs for use in treating or preventing COVID-19. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider. FDA issued the following:

  • Warning letter to Lakpura LLC for selling unapproved and misbranded products as drugs for use in treating or preventing COVID-19.
  • Warning Letter to Bespoke Apothecary LLC for selling unapproved and misbranded COVID kit and Post Virus Recovery Herbal Tea products as drugs for use in treating or preventing COVID-19.

FDA is actively monitoring for any firms marketing products with fraudulent COVID-19 prevention and treatment claims.

Fraudulent COVID-19 Products

FDA’s Health Fraud Product Database includes only a small fraction of the potentially dangerous products marketed to consumers online and in stores. Even if a product is not included in this list, consumers should exercise caution before using these types of products.

Learn More

FDA is providing this information to assist consumers, patients, and healthcare professionals in identifying health fraud. A health product is fraudulent if it is deceptively promoted as being effective against a disease or health condition, but not scientifically proven safe and effective for that purpose.

