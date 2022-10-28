EBR school security chief resigns after just months on the job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Robert McGarner, head of security for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, has resigned, according to a school system spokesperson.

It’s not immediately clear why McGarner issued his resignation on October 14, 2022, after just six months on the job but the district is already working to replace him.

A familiar face in law enforcement, McGarner came out of retirement back in March to take on the role.

Retired Deputy Police Chief Robert McGarner was introduced as the new Director of EBRPSS School Security on Thursday, March 31. Officials said the move was a part of an ongoing effort to address community concerns about school security and safety.

“He was very solution-oriented, and that was very important to me and this decision,” said Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.

Under this new role, McGarner said he had planned to foster a safe environment for our kids to grow and learn. He also wanted to increase the number of school resource officers on campuses and beef up overall security across the district.

It’s unclear where those goals stand at this time.

