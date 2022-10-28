Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety

If your child is a little older and plans to go trick-or-treating, make sure he or she can see...
If your child is a little older and plans to go trick-or-treating, make sure he or she can see and be seen!(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.

A child shouldn’t wear a puffy costume underneath a car-seat harness, because that can add space and make the harness too loose. There will be more room for the child to move during a crash, potentially even outside the protection of the car seat.

Consumer Reports advice is to have your little ghoul or goblin change into a costume after arriving at your destination.

If your child is a little older and plans to go trick-or-treating, make sure he or she can see and be seen!

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

To be safer, avoid masks that block vision, and consider face painting instead.

And if you’re driving on Halloween, always watch out for children as you enter and exit driveways and alleys.

A hand-me-down costume is a great money saver, but if it’s too big your child could trip, so adjust it for a proper fit.

And don’t forget about reflective tape! Add it to costumes and bags, or give children glow sticks so they can be seen more easily on dark and spooky Halloween nights.

And while they are out trick-or-treating, make sure your children always stay on sidewalks instead of walking between cars or on lawns, where there could be tripping hazards.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone was in the home at the time.
BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire on Maryland Street
You’ve got a chance to give back Friday, Oct. 28 with its annual Mediathon fundraiser.
Become a Miracle Maker, participate in OLOL Children’s Hospital Mediathon
Jyvontai Robertson,19
Man wanted for burglary, other charges turns himself in
You can participate in Mediathon with OLOL Children's Hospital
You can participate in Mediathon with OLOL Children's Hospital